Commodities

Russian government could buy up to 10 mln tonnes of grain for reserve fund - Interfax

Credit: REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

March 23, 2023 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - The Russian government will consider increasing grain purchases by the state intervention fund to 10 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency reported Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko as saying on Thursday.

The fund bought a total of 3 million tonnes in 2022.

The state’s grain reserve fund is designed to help smooth prices in the domestic market, allowing the government to cool the market by offloading supplies should prices rise too fast.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.