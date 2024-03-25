Russian government approves $1 billion sale of Sakhalin Energy stake

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - The Russian government has approved the sale of a 27.5% stake in Sakhalin Energy to an entity called Sakhalin Project for 94.8 billion roubles ($1.03 billion), a government order showed on Monday.

Sakhalin Project is fully owned by gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, company filings showed. ($1 = 92.4750 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Mark Heinrich)

