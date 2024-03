Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russian gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM on Thursday reported that net profit rose 12% to $1.7 billion last year on revenue up 28% at $5.4 billion.

Polyus said its adjusted core profit rose 51% to $3.9 billion and it planned capital expenses this year in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.7 billion.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

