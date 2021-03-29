Russian gold producer GV Gold postpones IPO - sources

(Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized gold producer GV Gold has decided to postpone an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in Moscow, a source familiar with the offering and a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.

The offering is being put on hold until there is a more favourable market environment, one of the sources said.

GV Gold declined to comment.

Its shareholders, including U.S. fund BlackRock , planned to raise $450-560 million by selling about 37% of the miner through the IPO. The final offering price was expected on or around March 30.

Spot gold prices fell by 1.4% in London on Monday as a stronger U.S. dollar and hopes for a swift global economic recovery dented demand for safe-haven bullion.

