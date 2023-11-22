News & Insights

Russian gold mining group Uzhuralzoloto sets IPO price at 0.55 rouble/share

November 22, 2023 — 12:04 am EST

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Uzhuralzoloto (UGC) said on Wednesday it had set the price for its Moscow Exchange initial public offering (IPO) at 0.55 roubles ($0.0061) per share.

UGC, Russia's fourth-largest gold miner, said earlier it would offer up to 5% of its capital in new shares in its IPO.

($1 = 89.7230 roubles)

