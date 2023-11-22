News & Insights

Russian gold mining group Uzhuralzoloto raises $78 mln in Moscow IPO

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 22, 2023 — 12:39 am EST

Written by Marina Bobrova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Uzhuralzoloto (UGC) said on Wednesday it had raised 7 billion roubles ($78 million) in an initial public offering on the Moscow Exchange, pricing at the lower end of its range.

UGC, Russia's fourth-largest gold miner, said the listing gave the company a market value of around 117 billion roubles.

The company set the price for its IPO at 0.55 roubles per share.

($1 = 89.7230 roubles)

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

