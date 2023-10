MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian gold mining group Uzhuralzoloto said on Monday that its board had approved issuing 30 billion additional shares.

Last week, Reuters reported that the group was planning a Moscow IPO this year, citing three financial market sources.

(Writing by Felix Light Editing by Gareth Jones)

