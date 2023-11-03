News & Insights

Russian gold miner Uzhuralzoloto valued at 120 bln roubles before IPO - sources

November 03, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian gold mining group Uzhuralzoloto is valued before an initial public offering at 120 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) and may float 5% of shares, sources in the Russian financial market told Reuters on Friday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the group intends to launch an IPO process next week.

($1 = 93.3350 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

