Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk cuts production outlook, shares fall

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk POG.L on Friday lowered its full-year production guidance and said it had decided to delay the full commissioning of its Pioneer flotation plant until next year.

Its shares fell 5.8% in London and 5% in Moscow as of 0749 GMT.

Petropavlovsk now expects to produce 560,000-600,000 ounces of gold compared to previously expected 620,000-720,000 ounces due to lower than expected grades and logistical issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said the impact on profitability will be "less-significant" given the lower margins on third-party production processing.

It postponed full commissioning of the Pioneer flotation plant to the second quarter of 2021 from the fourth quarter of this year.

"This reflects delays to the commissioning of some equipment and a desire to avoid full commissioning during the winter months," the gold miner said.

The Pioneer flotation plant should increase concentrate feed to Petropavlovsk's flagship project, the Pressure Oxidation hub (POX), one of the two plants in Russia that can process refractory ore.

Petropavlovsk, recently embroiled in a stand-off between shareholders which led to ousting of its founder and long-time CEO Pavel Maslovskiy in June, said its mines were operating as normal.

