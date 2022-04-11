Russian gold miner Nordgold shuts Burkina Faso mine citing insecurity

JOHANNESBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Nordgold is shutting down its Taparko mine in Burkina Faso and calling force majeure, citing the deteriorating security situation in the West African country, according to a statement seen on Monday.

The company faces increasing threats against its operations and staff each passing day, the director-general of Nordgold subsidiary Société des Mines de Taparko (SOMITA) said in a statement dated April 9, seen by Reuters.

"We are therefore advising you of the halt of our mining activities because of force majeure and for security reasons," Director-General Alexander Hagan Mensa wrote.

A company official in the capital Ouagadougou confirmed over the phone that the statement was authentic.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by Bate Felix)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.