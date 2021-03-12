Russian gold miner GV Gold plans to announce IPO next week - sources

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized gold miner GV Gold plans to announce an initial public offering in Moscow next week, three financial market sources told Reuters.

GV Gold declined to comment.

