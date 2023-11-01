News & Insights

Russian GDP up 5.2% y/y in September - economy ministry

November 01, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by Darya Korsunskaya for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia's economic output was 5.2% higher in September than in the same month last year, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, mirroring the August figure.

For the period January-September, gross domestic product (GDP) was up 2.8%, year-on-year, the ministry said.

