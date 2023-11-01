Russian GDP up 5.2% y/y in September - economy ministry

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia's economic output was 5.2% higher in September than in the same month last year, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, mirroring the August figure.

For the period January-September, gross domestic product (GDP) was up 2.8%, year-on-year, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.