MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia's gross domestic product grew 4.4% in November year-on-year, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, after revised growth of 5.1% in October.

With the exclusion of seasonal factors, GDP growth in November slowed to 0.04% from 0.3% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Editing by Gareth Jones)

