Russian GDP to recover to pre-pandemic levels in mid-2021 - economy ministry

By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - The Russian economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels in the next few weeks, earlier than thought, but authorities need to support investment activity for it to grow at the targeted 3% a year in future, the deputy economy minister said.

Russia's commodity-dependent economy is on the mend after a 3% contraction in 2020, its sharpest in 11 years, although analysts warn that the rebound will run out of steam due to a lack of structural reforms and investments.

Deputy Economy Minister Polina Kryuchkova said her ministry expects gross domestic product to recover this month or in July to levels of the fourth quarter of 2019.

"The recovery is exceeding expectations in terms of its speed and timing," Kryuchkova said in an interview with Reuters.

Consumer demand and industrial output are both resurging even though oil production is hampered by the global OPEC+ agreement to curb output, she said.

In 2021, GDP growth may slightly exceed the latest forecast of 2.9%, close to the ministry's 3% target, Kryuchkova said. This is much slower than between 2000 and 2008 when the econony was galvanised by rising oil prices and grew on average by around 7% a year.

Kryuchkova said downside risks are related to consumer demand at home and uncertainty around how the world withdraws from soft monetary and fiscal policies driven by the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

In the longer run, she said, Russia will face risks to its exports because of global efforts to reduce carbon footprints.

"If no special measures to support investment activity, for technological breakthroughs, are taken, a steady growth rate (in Russia) is seen at around 2%."

Capital investment, one of the main economic growth drivers, shrank 1.4% in 2020 as business activity was stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic. A drop in oil prices and concerns about Western sanctions against Moscow also battered the rouble.

The Russian currency is expected to gradually recover at current level of oil prices, Kryuchkova said.

Even though fears of more imminent Western economic sanctions against Moscow have somewhat declined, the rouble retains a visible geopolitical discount.

The rouble was at 73.50 versus the dollar on Tuesday RUBUTSTN=MCX, far off levels of around 61 it was at in early 2020 when oil prices hovered near the current $70 per barrel.

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Mark Heinrich)

