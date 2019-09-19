Russian GDP growth slows to 1.6% in August - econ ministry

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Russia slowed to 1.6% in August from a revised rate of 1.8% in the previous month, the Russian economy ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry last month kept its 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast at 1.3% but lowered its 2020 forecast to 1.7% from 2.0%.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Anna Rzhevkina Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

