Russian gasoline sales halve, but record margins help

By Maxim Nazarov and Olga Yagova

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russian gasoline demand recovered in early May and now stands at around half its normal volumes due to a partial easing of the coronavirus lockdown measures and people leaving big cities for country houses, according to data and traders.

Russia refines some 5.8 million barrels of crude oil (800,000 tonnes) per day producing around 40 million tonnes of gasoline.

The state consumes some 35 million tonnes and exports the rest, Energy Ministry data show.

Domestic gasoline sales were down 40-45% from normal levels during May public holidays, which typically encourage driving to the countryside.

Demand was down 70% in mid-April during the peak of lockdown measures.

The plunge in demand was offset by relatively high prices.

Unlike in the West, Russian oil firms kept gasoline retail prices stable despite a 15% fall in wholesale prices, traders said and a Reuters poll of Russia retailers showed.

In April, wholesale prices for gasoline A-92 fell to 28.7 roubles per litre ($0.40) vs 42.8 roubles ($0.60) in retail, Reuters data showed.

Russian retailers' margin will reach 14.1 roubles per litre ($0.20) in May, a record high, according to Reuters calculations.

Russia has imposed lockdown measures at the end of March. It has reported over 300,000 coronavirus cases, the second highest in the world.

The gasoline demand picture differed by region depending on the lockdown rules with demand in Moscow down 50%.

Gasoline sales in Krasnodar, Saratov, Primorsky and Tatarstan were down by more than 70% - on par with France or Spain - due to strict measures.

Regions with milder rules such as Smolensk or Vladimir saw sales down 20-30%.

Russia eased lockdown measures on May 12 but President Vladimir Putin asked regional authorities to control the situation locally.

Many regions will keep the measures in place until June meaning a further significant rise in gasoline sales is unlikely until then.

