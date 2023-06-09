News & Insights

Russian gasoline exports up 37% from January to May - Kommersant

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

June 09, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - Russian gasoline exports grew by 37% year-on-year to 2.5 million tonnes from January to May, despite the impact of Western sanctions, the Kommersant newspaper said on Friday.

The European Union introduced a ban on Russian refined oil products in February, prompting Moscow to redirect the bulk of its exports to other regions like Asia and Africa.

The paper said, however, that Russia's daily gasoline exports fell in the first six days of June to an average of 2,800 tonnes per day - four times lower than at the end of May.

Government sources told Reuters in May that Moscow was looking at banning gasoline exports to prevent domestic fuel shortages as the government moved to cut subsidies for oil refiners.

Energy minister Nikolai Shulginov later said that Moscow was not considering a ban, but would propose restricting exports if such a measure was needed.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




