Russian gas supplies to Poland halted -operator data

Contributor
Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta

Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland have been halted, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed on Wednesday.

April 27 (Reuters) - Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland have been halted, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed on Wednesday.

Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland were at 0 kWh/hour at 0307 CET (0107 GMT), from 1,496,099 kWh/h at 0200 CET (0000 GMT) on April 25.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters