Russian gas supplies to Poland halted -operator data

April 27 (Reuters) - Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland have been halted, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed on Wednesday.

Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland were at 0 kWh/hour at 0307 CET (0107 GMT), from 1,496,099 kWh/h at 0200 CET (0000 GMT) on April 25.

