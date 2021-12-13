Russian gas supplies to Europe via Yamal pipeline rise

Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have risen in the early hours of Monday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border stood at an hourly volume of more than 10,500,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Monday morning, up from just below 10,000,000 kWh over the weekend.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Monday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovakia-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 952,528.8 megawatt hours (MWh) or 89.8 million cubic metres, similar to levels seen in December so far.

