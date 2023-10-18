News & Insights

Russian gas supplies to China may soon match exports to W.Europe -Gazprom

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

October 18, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian pipeline gas supplies to China may soon match volumes sent to Western Europe, Alexei Miller, boss of gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Wednesday in a video posted on a Kremlin's reporter social media.

Russia's piped natural gas exports to the European Union may fall to 21 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year, down by almost two-thirds from last year, according to a forecast by state bank VEB.

With 22 bcm expected to be supplied to China via the Power of Siberia this year, exports to China could outstrip those to Europe for the first time.

