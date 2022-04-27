Russian gas supplies resume to Poland - operator data

April 27 (Reuters) - Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland edged up after dropping to zero earlier, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed on Wednesday.

Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland were at 3,449,688 kWh/hour at 0622 CET (0422 GMT).

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

