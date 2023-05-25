Russian gas production in Jan-April down 10% -Kommersant

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's natural gas output in the first four months of the year totalled 235 billion cubic metres (bcm), down 10% from a year earlier, the Kommersant daily reported on Thursday citing sources familiar with the statistics.

Gas production by Kremlin-controlled Gazprom GAZP.MM fell by around a fifth to around 151 bcm, it said.

In April, Russia's gas output declined by 10.3% from a year earlier to around 55 bcm, the newspaper said.

Russian natural gas output has been in decline mainly due to political tension with its main buyer, the European Union.

Gazprom's gas exports last year almost halved to 101 bcm.

The Energy Ministry and Gazprom did not respond to requests for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

