Russian gas nominations for Slovakia, Yamal reverse flows steady

Updates with Yamal - Europe flows, Gazprom's data on Ukraine

April 18 (Reuters) - Daily nominations for Russian natural gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine were broadly steady over the weekend and on Monday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Eastbound gas flows to Poland via the Yamal pipeline were also unchanged, according to data from the Gascade operator.

Supplies via the Mallnow border point to Poland from Germany were at 4,794,707 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per hour on Monday morning, broadly in line with the flows over the weekend.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point to Slovakia were 420,711 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Monday, slightly up from 416,762 MWh per day on Sunday and compared with 420,423 MWh per day on Saturday, the data showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany have been steady too, at 73,122,302 kWh per hour on Monday morning.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement.

