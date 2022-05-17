Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, other flows to Europe stable

Updates to include details of other pipelines, Gazprom comment

May 17 (Reuters) - Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine jumped on Tuesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed, while flows through other transit routes remained stable.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 826,942 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Tuesday, versus 560,249 MWh per day on Monday, the data showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it also continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Tuesday seen at 49.3 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 46.8 mcm on Monday.

An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Ukraine last week said it would not allow any gas to flow through the Sokhranovka transit point due to what it called "interference of the occupying forces in technical processes".

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea remained stable, at 73,389,659 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), little changed from the previous 24 hours.

Flows into Poland at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 11,429,483 kWh/h on Tuesday, down slightly from levels over 12,000,000 kWh/h seen in the early hours of the morning, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

The usually westbound Yamal-Europe pipeline has been operating in reverse flow for most of this year, carrying gas east to Poland from Germany. Gazprom stopped supplies to Poland in April.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Susanna Twidale in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens)

