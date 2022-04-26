Russian gas nominations for Slovakia fall, operator data shows

April 26 (Reuters) - Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Tuesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 412,939 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Tuesday, versus about 544,908 MWh per day on Monday, the data showed.

