Russian gas nominations for Slovakia decline - operator data

Contributor
Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Published

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine were significantly lower over the weekend compared to Friday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

April 11 (Reuters) - Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine were significantly lower over the weekend compared to Friday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 669,785 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Sunday, slightly up from 659,631 MWh per day on Saturday, but well below Friday's levels, the data showed.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia were at 786,182 MWh per day on Friday.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters