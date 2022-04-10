Russian gas nominations for Slovakia decline - operator data

April 11 (Reuters) - Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine were significantly lower over the weekend compared to Friday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 669,785 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Sunday, slightly up from 659,631 MWh per day on Saturday, but well below Friday's levels, the data showed.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia were at 786,182 MWh per day on Friday.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

