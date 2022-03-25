Russian gas gets harder to buy, but easier to snub

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russian gas is getting harder to buy. President Vladimir Putin sent prices soaring on Wednesday by declaring that Europe should pay for imports of the hydrocarbon in roubles. The gambit could hasten severe economic pain for both Russia and Europe. It may also speed up the West’s plan to de-Russify its energy mix.

In a narrow sense, propping up the rouble by forcibly stimulating foreign demand has some logic. Since the Kremlin ordered its troops to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia’s currency has slumped and Western sanctions have frozen hundreds of billions of dollars of Moscow’s reserves held abroad. But the deeper significance of Putin’s edict is threat escalation. If big European importers like Germany’s Uniper refuse to pay in roubles, he could cut off their gas.

That would inflict pain in both directions. As Russia supplies over a third of Europe’s gas, turning off the taps would hit the bloc hard. But Moscow also rakes in up to 800 million euros a day from gas sales, providing financial fuel for its war. Hitherto, the threat of mutually assured economic destruction has created an equilibrium.

It may not last. U.S. President Joe Biden and his opposite number at the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Friday fleshed out Brussels’ “REPowerEU” plan to reshape its energy mix. Biden’s pledge to export at least 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) of additional U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe this year should make Putin sit up.

REPowerEU envisages Europe cutting 2022 Russian gas imports by two-thirds relative to 2021. That means replacing about a fifth of its 524 bcm of overall supply. Aside from hiking renewable energy and turning down thermostats, the biggest factor is a potential 50 bcm of additional LNG imports. Biden’s deal almost certainly underestimates how much extra the United States and peers can export, and Rystad Energy reckons the bloc can handle the load. In theory its terminals have capacity to turn 76 bcm of extra LNG back into usable gas.

Biden and von der Leyen don’t have unlimited leverage. LNG is expensive, and REPowerEU requires European gas storage to be 80% full by November. Rystad fears that could require Europe to cut gas usage by 18% relative to 2021. Germany and Eastern Europe, both more reliant on Russian gas, would bear the brunt. Even so, Putin’s tough talk on roubles is on borrowed time.

Follow @gfhay https://twitter.com/gfhay on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- The European Union and United States unveiled a deal on March 25 to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG).

- In a joint statement, the United States committed to “strive to ensure, including working with international partners, additional LNG volumes for the EU market of at least 15 billion cubic metres in 2022, with expected increases going forward”.

- EU member states will also try to ensure stable demand for additional U.S. LNG until at least 2030 to the tune of approximately 50 bcm per annum, on the understanding that the price formula of LNG supplies to the EU “reflects long-term market fundamentals”, the statement said.

- Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to “unfriendly” countries, President Vladimir Putin said on March 23.

- “Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices ... fixed in previously concluded contracts,” he said at a televised meeting with government ministers. “The changes will only affect the currency of payment, which will be changed to Russian roubles.”

- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called Putin’s demand a breach of contract. Other buyers of Russian gas echoed his stance.

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.