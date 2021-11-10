Russian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline continue westbound

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline between Russia and Germany continue to flow in their usual westbound direction on Wednesday, preliminary data on German transmission company Gascade's website showed.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, resumed late on Monday and stood at an hourly volume of around 9,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Wednesday morning.

Exit flows at Mallnow - or requests to transport gas into Poland from Germany - were at zero, the preliminary data showed.

On Tuesday, Gazprom said it started to refill its European gas storage - a factor which eased spot prices TRNLTTFMc1 in the region.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

