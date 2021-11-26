Russian gas flows via Yamal continue to slide

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas supplies to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have been flowing at a steady rate for the past 24 hours on Friday morning, but were down from the previous day's early hours, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

European and British wholesale gas prices showed a mixed picture on Thursday morning, recovering some earlier losses in a highly volatile market and with signs of milder weather ahead.

Flows through the pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of more than 9,500,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) on Friday morning, down from over 10,000,000 kWh in the early hours of Thursday and some 12,000,000 kWh on the weekend.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Friday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovakia-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 1,000,151.1 MegaWatthours or 92.1 million cubic metres, similar to previous days.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Robert Muller; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

