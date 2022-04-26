Russian gas flows to Slovakia dip, Eastbound flows through Yamal fall

Updates with details of other pipelines, Gazprom comment

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Monday as did flows eastbound into Poland from Germany through the Russia-EU Yamal pipeline, while direct flows from Russia to Germany via Nord Stream 1 were stable.

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 412,939 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Tuesday, down from about 544,908 MWh per day on Monday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Tuesday it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with European consumers' requests.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland fell on Tuesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell from 7,477,781 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) to 2,398,269 kWh/h, in line with nominations, the data showed.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 73,692,127 kWh/h on Tuesday morning, little changed from the previous 24 hours.

