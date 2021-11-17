Russian gas flows to Germany via Yamal pipeline unchanged amid NS2 setback

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany stayed steady on Wednesday morning and above the levels of the weekend, data from German network operator Gascade showed, amid a delay in an alternative Nord Stream 2 route.

Germany's energy regulator has suspended the approval process for the Nord Stream 2, a major new pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a new roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices.

Flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of more than 12,500,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Wednesday morning, higher than over 10,000,000 kWh/h on the weekend and roughly the same as on Tuesday, the data showed.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Wednesday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovak-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 999,787 MegaWatthours or 92.1 million cubic metres, similar to previous days.

