Russian gas flows to Germany via Yamal pipeline are steady

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany stayed steady on Monday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Natural gas prices have been volatile in Europe after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Nord Stream 2, a major new pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a new roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices.

Traders have also been watching developments over COVID-related lockdowns and the subsequent impact on energy demand.

Flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of more than 12,387,586 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Monday morning, in line with the volumes at the weekend.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Monday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovak-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 986,456.8 MegaWatthours, or 90.8 million cubic metres, a touch lower than over the weekend.

