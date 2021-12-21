Russian gas flows to Germany via Yamal-Europe stop, Gascade data shows

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on Tuesday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The flows via the pipeline, a major route for Russian gas to Europe, have stopped after falling from Saturday. Gazprom GAZP.MM, the Russian gas export monopoly, has not booked capacity for exports via the Yamal pipeline for Tuesday.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

