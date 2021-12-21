Russian gas flows to Germany through Yamal reverse -Gascade data

Katya Golubkova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian natural gas shipments to Germany through a major transit pipeline reversed direction on Tuesday after stopping earlier in the day, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

By Katya Golubkova

Levels of flows and their direction on the Yamal-Europe pipeline are managed according to customers' requests. Westward flows through it had been falling since Saturday, sending European spot gas prices towards all-time highs.

Eastward flows - meaning conveying gas from Germany to Poland - began at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border, Gascade said.

It had earlier logged requests for eastward flows at an hourly volume of over 1,250,000 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) for the rest of Tuesday.

The Dutch front-month gas contract TRNLTTFMc1 opened at 152 euros/MWh on Tuesday, adding 3% and nearing the all-time high of 155 euros/MWh it hit in October.

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. On Tuesday, it booked no capacity for exports via the Yamal pipeline for the rest of the day.

