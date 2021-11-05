Russian gas flows to Germany through Yamal continue westbound, but lower

Physical flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued westbound into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on Friday morning, albeit at nearly half Thursday's volumes, data on the website of its German operator showed.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, had stopped on Saturday and only resumed on Thursday.

Entry flows at Mallnow stood at 3,415,261 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour, which is down from about 6,700,000 kWh an hour on Thursday, the latest data showed.

Entry renominations for Friday - or requests to transport gas into Germany - stand at 8,228,842 kilowatt hours/hour, up from 6,948,778 kWh/hour on Thursday.

However, exit renominations at Mallnow - requests to transport gas into Poland from Germany - also rose to 4,994,000 kWh/hour, from 1,689,125 kWh/hour, the data showed.

The European benchmark Dutch front-month TRNLTTFMc1 contract was up 3.6% at 76.80 euros/MWh by 0828 GMT.

The switch comes against a backdrop of soaring gas prices in Europe and accusations from some regional politicians that the Kremlin is not increasing supplies and calming spot prices in order to pressure Germany and the European Union to approve the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring gas from Russia directly to Germany.

