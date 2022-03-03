Russian gas flows to Germany from Poland via Yamal-Europe route

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Westbound gas flows via the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany from Poland have been at about 17.5 million kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) for the past six hours, data from a pipeline operator showed on Thursday.

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Westbound gas flows via the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany from Poland have been at about 17.5 million kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) for the past six hours, data from a pipeline operator showed on Thursday.

The data from the Gascade operator also showed preliminary bids of 6.4 million kWh/h for the next 24 hours for westbound supplies.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((moscow.newsroom@reuters.com; @reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters