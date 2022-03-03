Russian gas flows to Germany from Poland via Yamal-Europe route

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Westbound gas flows via the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany from Poland have been at about 17.5 million kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) for the past six hours, data from a pipeline operator showed on Thursday.

The data from the Gascade operator also showed preliminary bids of 6.4 million kWh/h for the next 24 hours for westbound supplies.

