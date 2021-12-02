Russian gas flows to Europe via Yamal pipeline stable

Adds detail on capacity bookings

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas supplies to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have been stable for the past 24 hours, data from German network operator Gascade showed on Thursday.

Flows through the pipeline into Germany at the Mallnowmetering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of more than 10,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Thursday morning, in line with Wednesday's volumes and slightly down from over 11,000,000 kWh/h on Tuesday.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Russian gas producer Gazprom did not book entry capacity at Mallnow for December at a monthly auction in November but has booked 324 gigawatt hours/day in day-ahead auctions for the past two days.

Nominations for Thursday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovakia-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 956,994.5 megawatt hours (MWh) or 87.98 million cubic metres, below the level of roughly one million MWh recorded over the past three weeks.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely)

