Russian gas flows to Europe via Yamal pipeline remain steady

Adds nominations at Slovakia's transit point

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas supplies to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have been stable for the past 24 hours, data from German network operator Gascade showed on Friday.

Flows through the pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of more than 10,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Friday morning, in line with volumes on Wednesday and Thursday and slightly down from over 11,000,000 kWh/h on Tuesday.

The pipeline is one of the main routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Friday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovakia-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 949,015.4 megawatt hours (MWh) or 87.2 million cubic metres, down roughly 5% from levels recorded over the past three weeks.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.