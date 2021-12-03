Russian gas flows to Europe via Yamal pipeline remain steady

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas supplies to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have been stable for the past 24 hours, data from German network operator Gascade showed on Friday.

Flows through the pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of more than 10,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Friday morning, in line with Wednesday and Thursday's volumes and slightly down from over 11,000,000 kWh/h on Tuesday.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.