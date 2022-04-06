Russian gas flows to Europe through key pipelines remain steady

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian gas deliveries to Europe via three key pipeline routes were broadly steady overall on Wednesday morning, with eastbound flows into Poland from Germany falling back to zero after briefly resuming overnight.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 73,173,854 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Wednesday morning, little changed from the previous 24 hours.

Physical flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border fell back to zero on Wednesday after flowing eastwards from Germany to Poland in the early hours of the morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

The usually westbound pipeline reversed on March 15 as nominations to ship gas into Germany fell to zero, while Polish customers bought gas from Germany.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Wednesday it was continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers and that flows remained high.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 968,238 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by Mark Potter)

