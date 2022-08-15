Russian gas flows to Europe stable

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Europe via some major pipeline routes were steady on Monday morning, operator data showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,554,412 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0800-0900 CET, similar to the previous 24 hours.

Russia cut flows on the pipeline to only 20% of capacity on July 27, citing maintenance work.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were also stable, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were 2,520,133 kWh/h, little changed from midnight.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 36.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would ship 41.9 mcm of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Monday, down from 40.9 mcm on Sunday.

