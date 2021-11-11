Russian gas flows to Europe slow, prices rise

Updates flow numbers, changes dateline

MOSCOW/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Europe via the Yamal pipeline which runs through Belarus and Poland nearly halved on Thursday from the previous day, pushing up wholesale prices.

Reverse flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline last week, meaning gas flowed towards Poland instead of westbound into Germany, had worsened a supply squeeze in Europe, driving up prices for industry and consumers as winter sets in.

Supplies resumed late on Monday, hitting a week's high on Wednesday as Gazprom GAZP.MM refilled its European storage.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were around 6.47 million kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour on Thursday morning, nearly half the average levels seen on Wednesday, preliminary data from German network operator Gascade showed.

At one point on Wednesday, the hourly entry flows at the Mallnow point were as high as 15.2 million kWh. Exit flows at Mallnow - or gas transportation into Poland from Germany - were at zero, the preliminary data showed.

The European benchmark Dutch front-month TRNLTTFMc1 contract was up 3.3% at 73.95 euros/MWh by 0756 GMT.

On Tuesday, Gazprom said it started to refill its European gas storage - a factor which eased spot prices TRNLTTFMc1 in the region.

Meanwhile, nominations for Thursday's flows of Russian gas to the west at Velke Kapusany on the Slovak-Ukraine border stood at 92.1 million cubic metres, or 999,700 megawatt hours, just off this year's highs nominated for Wednesday, website data from the Slovak transmission system operator Eustream showed.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow and Marwa Rashad in London; Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.