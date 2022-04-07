Russian gas flows to Europe dip in line with customer requests

OSLO, April 7 (Reuters) - Russian gas deliveries to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed direction to flow from Germany to Poland on Thursday morning, while supplies via other routes remained stable.

Gas was flowing at 3,373,895 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) in an eastward directions into Poland at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border by 0700 GMT, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Flows reversed from 0500 GMT, after moving in a westward direction into Germany overnight.

The change is in line with nominations from shippers, with no requests for westward shipments for the rest of the day, the Gascade data showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM is continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, which dropped to 105.4 million cubic metres (mcm) from 108.4 mcm the previous day, according to news agency Interfax.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 936,935 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Thursday, down from 968,186 MWh/day on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 73,085,491 kWh/h on Thursday morning, little changed from the previous 24 hours.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Jan Harvey)

