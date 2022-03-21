Russian gas flows to Europe broadly steady

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three key pipeline routes were steady overall on Monday morning, rising via the Nord Stream 1 and easing via Ukraine, while reverse flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline rose.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 61,299,111 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Monday morning, data from the pipeline operator company showed.

This compares with 58,569,052 kWh/h seen on Friday morning.

Eastbound flows into Poland from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline rose to 2,439,798 kWh/h at the Mallnow border point, from around 1,860,000kWh/h on Friday, data from operator Gascade showed.

The usually westbound pipeline reversed on March 15 as nominations to ship gas into Germany fell to zero, while Polish customers bought gas from Germany.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Monday it has continued to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point eased to 835,625 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Monday from up to 851,826 MWh/day seen over the weekend, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Western countries have limited imports of Russia oil and gas in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.