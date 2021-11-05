Russian gas flows through Yamal-Europe pipeline continue westbound

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Physical flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued westbound into Germany at the Mallnow metering point after flowing in the opposite direction earlier this week, data on the website of its German operator showed.

Entry flows at Mallnow stood at 3,529,229 kilowatt hours per hour on Friday morning, while exit flows into Poland were at zero, the data showed.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, had stopped on Saturday and only resumed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo Editing by David Goodman )

