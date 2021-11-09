Russian gas flows resume into Germany via Yamal-Europe pipeline, preliminary data shows

Adds details, background

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline between Russia and Germany resumed flowing in their usual westbound direction from late Monday, preliminary data on German transmission company Gascade's website showed.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, resumed late in the day at an hourly volume of more than 3,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh), after staying at zero net flows for the most of the day.

Exit flows at Mallnow - or requests to transport gas into Poland from Germany - were at zero on Tuesday morning, the preliminary data showed.

The levels of the flows and their direction at the Yamal-Europe pipeline, one of the routes for the Russian gas exports to Europe, are managed by Gascade in Germany and Gaz-System network operator in Poland, respectively, based on customers' requests.

Russian state gas company Gazprom GAZP.MM books anything it needs to ship above the contractual volumes at capacity auctions.

The flows at the Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed eastbound to deliver gas from Germany into Poland last week which some analysts attributed to better pricing conditions. The reverse flows added pressure to the European spot gas prices.

The flows briefly switched westbound again last week before reversing back to ship gas from Germany to Poland. They were at zero net flows most of Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to start refilling its European storage once its inventories at home are full. Gazprom has said the domestic restocking would be finished by Nov. 8.

The additional gas from Gazprom is yet to arrive in Europe.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill)

