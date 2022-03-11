Russian gas flows on key pipelines to Europe remain steady

OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - Russia continued to send pipeline gas into Germany via Nord Stream 1 and Poland and into Slovakia via Ukraine at broadly unchanged levels, pipeline operator data showed on Friday morning.

Flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany were steady at 73,553,544 kWh/h, operator data showed.

On the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which traverses Belarus and Poland, westward flows into Germany at the Mallnow border point stood at 8,073,389 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), data from operator Gascade showed, slightly higher than on Thursday.

The pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's supply of gas to Europe but had been operating in reverse mode at Mallnow from Dec. 21, which helped drive up European gas prices.

Westward flows restarted on Feb. 25, intermittently at first and continuously since the evening of March 8.

For supply into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations stood at 811,962 megawatt hours per day, little changed from Thursday.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.