Russian gas flows into Germany via Yamal-Europe pipeline restart, preliminary data shows

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline between Russia and Germany resumed flowing in their usual westbound direction from late Monday, preliminary data on German transmission company Gascade's website showed.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, resumed late in the day at an hourly volume of more than 3,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh), after staying at zero net flows for the most of the day.

Exit flows at Mallnow - or requests to transport gas into Poland from Germany - were at zero on Tuesday morning, the preliminary data showed.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.