Russian gas exports to Europe fall 15% in May from April - Reuters calculations

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

June 01, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Pipeline natural gas exports to Europe by Russian energy group Gazprom GAZP.MM declined by 14.7% in May from April, Reuters calculations based on volumes supplied via Ukraine and the TurkStream pipeline showed on Thursday.

The Sudzha metering point on the Russia-Ukraine border, as well as the TurkStream pipeline on the bed of the Black Sea, are the only remaining functioning routes for the Russian pipeline gas to Europe.

The calculations, based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom's daily reports on its transit via Ukraine, showed that average daily pipeline exports of Russian gas to Europe declined last month to 64.5 million cubic metres (mcm) from 75.6 mcm in April.

Gazprom has suspended the disclosure of its export data. The company has not replied to a request for comment.

Gazprom's total natural gas supplies to the European Union stood at around 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) in May, down from 2.3 bcm in April.

Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe reached around 10.1 bcm from the start of the year. For the whole 2022, supplies stood at 62 bcm.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)

Reuters
