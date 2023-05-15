News & Insights

Russian gas exports to Europe declines by 11% in May 1-15 - Reuters calculations

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 15, 2023 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian pipeline gas exports have declined by 11.4% in the first half of May from April's average level, Reuters calculations showed on Monday, against a background of low spot prices.

Average gas supplies to Europe by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM decreased so far in May to 67 million cubic metres per day from 75.6 million cubic metres per day in April.

Gazprom, which has stopped publishing its own export statistics, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Total Russian gas supplies via Ukraine and TurkStream, the only remaining routes for the fuel from Russia to Europe, have reached around 1 billion cubic metres so far in May.

Of that, some 412 million cubic metres, or 27.5 million cubic metres per day, were sent via the TurkStream, the lowest since January, according to Reuters' calculations.

Russian gas supplies to Europe have so far been at around 9.1 billion cubic metres this year, according to Reuters calculations, in comparison with 62 billion cubic metres for the whole 2022.

